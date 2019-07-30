Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KURA. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann set a $27.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Kura Oncology by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 305,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 101,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

