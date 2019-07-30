Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $49.84, approximately 189,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 137,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a current ratio of 33.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $844.49 million, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Knott David M increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

