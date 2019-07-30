Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €45.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cfra set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Krones currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.92 ($85.96).

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN stock opened at €52.45 ($60.99) on Friday. Krones has a 12-month low of €51.65 ($60.06) and a 12-month high of €108.90 ($126.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.