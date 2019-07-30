Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,359 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,359 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 644,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 20,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

