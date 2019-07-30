Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RFDI traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 35,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,197. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $63.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44.

