Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $828,000 Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,297,000 after purchasing an additional 191,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 551,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,339. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.01.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

