Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

