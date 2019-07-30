Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 688,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

