Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.80. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.80.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

