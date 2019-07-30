Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,346.8% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 11,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,303. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

