Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,038. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.71.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

