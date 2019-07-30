Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRNT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,499. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33 and a beta of 1.06. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after buying an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 799,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 751,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 710,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 275,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.