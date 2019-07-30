Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Trading Down 7%

Konica Minolta Inc (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

