Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $81.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens started coverage on SharpSpring in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 442,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,777. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66. Kirby has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 20,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $1,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Kirby by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 78,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Kirby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.