Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,577,000 after buying an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 4,512,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,962,000 after buying an additional 1,758,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,346,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,952,000 after buying an additional 1,386,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,141,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 324,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,479,626. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $7,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,201,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,144,161.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,401,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,377,542 shares of company stock worth $26,918,641. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

