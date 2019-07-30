Kin 24-Hour Volume Tops $505,893.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $505,893.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Stellarport and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00281221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.01540229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00117353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Allbit, HitBTC, Stellarport, DDEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, COSS, Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

