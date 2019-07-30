Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. Kimball International has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 5,321.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

