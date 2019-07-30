Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.

KE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,809. The stock has a market cap of $409.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.02. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

