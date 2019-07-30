Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.36. 3,672,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,793,975. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $65.06 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

