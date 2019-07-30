Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Kelly Services stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Carroll sold 14,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $367,404.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,069.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 6,285.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 60.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

