KBR (KBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.58-1.73 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.58-1.73 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,742. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.92%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.