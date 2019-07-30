KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KAZ. Liberum Capital upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 713.64 ($9.32).

Shares of LON KAZ opened at GBX 580.20 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 570.38. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 853.40 ($11.15).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

