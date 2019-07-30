Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha Acquires 56,367 Shares

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha purchased 56,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $957,675.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albert Cha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Albert Cha purchased 26,500 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $445,995.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Albert Cha purchased 1,280 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $21,708.80.

On Friday, July 19th, Albert Cha purchased 61,280 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $1,090,171.20.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. 156,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,608. The firm has a market cap of $287.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $21,036,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 58,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

