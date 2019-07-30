Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,287,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 17,648,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $195,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,517.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,861.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,004. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 69,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,767. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

