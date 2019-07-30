Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3,460.00. Judges Scientific shares last traded at $3,488.00, with a volume of 5,558 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 million and a PE ratio of 25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,497.46.

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Mark Lavelle purchased 10 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.77) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.68).

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

