JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.01 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 91.16 ($1.19), 93,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 348,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.20).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.49.

About JPMorgan Global Equity Income Fund (LON:JGCI)

JPMorgan Global Convertibles Income Fund Limited is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities of companies.

