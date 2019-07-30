JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 27,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. 498,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.