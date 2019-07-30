JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Down 0.5%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 294.99 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 298.52 ($3.90), approximately 26,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 284.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.20 million and a PE ratio of -68.84.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC)

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth by investment in Greater China (China, Hong Kong and Taiwan) companies. The Company focuses on investing in companies, which are quoted on the stock exchanges of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan or which derive part of their revenues or profits from these territories.

