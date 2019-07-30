Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 8,492 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AGNC Investment by 24.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,287,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,291,000 after purchasing an additional 645,869 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $168,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 573.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,168 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 84.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 target price on Habit Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,627. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 97,802 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,049. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 7,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

