Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 70,958 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 98.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,958 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQDH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.73. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $97.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.