Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 160,965 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,965 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 212,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 1,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,459. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.84. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $112.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

