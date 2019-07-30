Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58,869.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 38,797 shares during the period.

MGC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,526. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38.

