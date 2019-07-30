Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 5,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11.

