Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $111,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,371 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,671. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $115.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

