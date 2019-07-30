Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,083,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,594,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,359,000 after acquiring an additional 221,007 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 14,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.48.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

