Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 701,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,575,000 after buying an additional 492,035 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

