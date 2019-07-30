John C. May II Sells 5,228 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DE has been the topic of several research report. Vertical Research cut Deere & Company from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.61.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.
