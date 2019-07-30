John C. May II Sells 5,228 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 368,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chemical Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 price target on YRC Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.61.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

