John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $500-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $510.67 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wellington Shields downgraded John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of JBT stock traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 189,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.28 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $34,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total value of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.