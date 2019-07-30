Jeffrey L. Kurburski Sells 3,442 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,442 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $156,679.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,041.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 78,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

