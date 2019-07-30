Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 20,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,120,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffery W. Yabuki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.97. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,436,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,572,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after buying an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.