JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $21.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 billion and the highest is $21.94 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $18.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year sales of $81.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.83 billion to $82.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $93.86 billion to $97.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of JD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526,754. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

