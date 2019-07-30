ITT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,760% compared to the average daily volume of 63 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

ITT opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 27,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ITT by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of ITT by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

