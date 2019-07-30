iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,678,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,162,922. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

