iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 248,908 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,834,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

