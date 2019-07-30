iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,577 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

IAU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 236,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,784,602. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

