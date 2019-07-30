iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

