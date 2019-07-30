iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,446,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $302.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,067. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.46 and a 52-week high of $303.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.