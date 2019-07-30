iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

TLT traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. The stock had a trading volume of 221,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,063. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

