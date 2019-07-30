IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,314,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 61,657,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 20.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IQIYI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 1,964,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. IQIYI’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $53,067,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in IQIYI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,552,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,976,000 after purchasing an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in IQIYI by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,725,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,189,000 after purchasing an additional 978,200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,813,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.