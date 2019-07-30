iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Down 0.2%

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.74, 2,443 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the quarter. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN accounts for 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 55.18% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

